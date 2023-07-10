ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex paints herself as an ‘underdog’ against Ham Seo Hee

Despite accomplishing so much at such a young age, former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and former ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion, Stamp Fairtex of Thailand says she still views herself as the underdog in most of her fights.

So when the no.1-ranked atomweight contender takes on the no.2-ranked opponent this September, Stamp says she will have the mindset of a challenger looking to prove herself yet again.

Stamp Fairtex is set to face South Korea’s ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 1. It will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp talked about her mindset heading into big fights.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar said:

“I feel like I’m an underdog still, although other people think I’m a favorite.”

There is no doubt that Stamp is one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today. She is also one of the most talented and so, it’s hard to imagine Stamp not being the favorite in any matchup, including the one against Ham in a few months’ time.

An interim champion at atomweight will be crowned in the absence of reigning atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

Lee has been out of action since mid-2022, when she failed in her bid to become a two-division world champion after a close decision loss to strawweight ruler ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

‘Unstoppable’ is currently on hiatus following the untimely death of younger sister Victoria late last December. There is no word on if Lee will return or not, prompting the creation of an interim belt.

Poll : 0 votes