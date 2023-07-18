Stamp Fairtex will rely on ‘most damaging’ weapons to make Ham Seo Hee ‘afraid’

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is ready to step into the biggest fight of her career thus far. The 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native will compete for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship when she steps back inside the Circle.

Stamp Fairtex, the no.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, will take on no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stamp says she is planning to showcase her complete arsenal in this fight, which includes her incredible striking pedigree that will strike fear into the heart of her dangerous South Korean opponent.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Stamp talked about her offensive arsenal.

The 25-year-old Thai phenom said:

“I will rely on my rhythm and whatever weapon that is most damaging, and whatever weapon that makes my opponent the most afraid.”

Stamp is one of the most talented fighters in the world. The former Muay Thai and kickboxing atomweight queen is without a doubt a highly skilled striker, and perhaps the division’s absolute best.

When she made her transition to MMA a few years ago, many fans questioned how her striking acumen would work with an underdeveloped ground game. Today, however, Stamp is a threat anywhere the fight goes, and is known to be adept in the grappling department as well.

Meanwhile, Ham is a veteran of the sport and one of the most accomplished female fighters from Southeast Asia.

This clash is for all the marbles and only one woman will walk out of the arena with the 26-lb. golden belt wrapped around her waist.