Rising Thai striking star ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is set to make her main roster debut in ONE Championship this Friday night, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding the 21-year-old superstar.

Unbeknownst to many, Phetjeeja has tremendous experience in the ‘art of eight limbs.’ She competed against former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex early in their careers.

Stamp is, without a doubt, one of the biggest martial arts stars in the world. The three-sport phenom sits at the top of the heap as far as Muay Thai and kickboxing are concerned and is quickly working her way up the mixed martial arts ranks.

But there was a time that Phetjeeja apparently got the better of Stamp, as the latter recalled.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp detailed her first encounter with ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja. The 25-year-old star said:

“I used to fight with Phetjeeja when I just came back to fight in Muay Thai years ago. At that time, she just returned to this sport as well. In that fight, she still lacked power, but she had better techniques and adjustments in the ring.”

Of course, they diverged paths. Stamp would go on to become the former two-sport ONE world champion and is now the No.1-ranked atomweight contender in MMA. Meanwhile, Phetjeeja is just about to make her ONE Championship main roster debut.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is set to take on former ISKA kickboxing and WBC Muay Thai world champion Lara Fernandez of Spain at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 14th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.