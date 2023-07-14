Phetjeeja admits receiving ONE Championship contract was “a shocking experience”

21-year-old Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja was nothing short of shocked to learn she had earned a contract with ONE Championship.

‘The Queen’ earned her opportunity to become a full-fledged member of the ONE roster after scoring back-to-back first-round KOs against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Piluti on the promotion’s critically acclaimed ONE Friday Fights series. Now, with a new contract,

Phetjeeja will receive another new opportunity, making her Amazon Prime Video debut as ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12 on Friday night.

Ahead of her return to the ring, ‘The Queen’ admitted to being shocked when offered a contract with ONE, however, she is eternally grateful for the opportunity she has been given by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

“It was such a shocking experience for me to hear that I got a contract at ONE Championship. I would like to thank you for all the opportunities that ONE Championship and Chatri has given me. I will do my best to make a good [Amazon] debut and also continue my ONE Championship journey.”

At ONE Fight Night 12, Phetjeeja will face her toughest test to date as the 204-win Muay Thai veteran takes on two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez. ‘Pizza Power’ made her promotional debut nearly a year ago, coming up short of the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title against American-born fan favorite Janet Todd.

Fernandez has since bounced back, earning a split decision victory over Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE 164. Will she make it two in a row against Phetjeeja, or will ‘The Queen’ continue her rise up the atomweight division rankings?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

