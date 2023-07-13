WATCH: Merciless Phetjeeja annihilates her opponents in epic highlight reel

At ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom will face perhaps her toughest opponent inside the Circle yet, WBC and ISKA Muay Thai world champion Lara 'Pizza Power' Fernandez.

The 21-year-old Thai phenom has been on a violent romp ever since fighting under the ONE Championship banner this year. She's compiled back-to-back stoppage wins over Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti, respectively.

ONE Championship posted a video of her destruction on Instagram:

"Phetjeeja is on a ROLL 👀 How will “The Queen’s” talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo?⁠ @phetjeeja"

'The Queen', living up to her monicker, is the most powerful chess piece inside the squared circle. She can light you up from all angles and can unleash hell from any distance.

Phetjeeja is a bronze medalist at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games for boxing and has held world titles in both WMC and WPMF.

At just 21 years old, Phetjeeja already has an insane pro record of over 200 Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts. She even has a respectable pro boxing record as well. You can see this in her utter decimation of her previous two opponents. 'The Queen' basically blasted them with punches that would make John Lineker proud.

To the Thai prodigy, her massive experience in the Art of Eight Limbs plus her pugilistic pursuits will play a major role in her upcoming bout with Lara Fernandez.

She told ONE:

“I believe I have more fight experience than her. I have already fought over 200 fights.”

To Lara Fernandez's credit, however, she has a record of 41-14 and has held multiple world titles en route to her ONE debut last year. Her first fight in the promotion was a 5-round decision loss to reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. The bout was for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Regardless of the numbers in their fight resume, however, we are quite positive that both 'The Queen' and 'Pizza Power' will bring the fire come Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

