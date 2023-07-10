Battle-tested Phetjeeja shares her biggest advantage over Lara Fernandez

21-year-old Thai prodigy Phetjeeja will look to score the biggest win of her already impressive career as she returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion, Lara Fernandez.

With more than 200 wins to her credit, Phetjeeja made her promotional debut as part ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series in The Land of Smiles. Scoring back-to-back knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti, Phetjeeja will make her Prime Video debut this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 12.

Discussing her upcoming clash with Fernandez, Phetjeeja suggested that her immense experience will give her a hefty advantage over the woman they call ‘Pizza Power.’

“I believe I have more fight experience than her. I have already fought over 200 fights,” Phetjeeja told ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja already boasts one of the most impressive records in Muay Thai, carrying 204 career wins and just 12 defeats. But ‘The Queen’ has faced an opponent quite like Lara Fernandez.

‘Pizza Power’ came up short in her promotional debut at ONE 159, dropping a unanimous decision to Janet Todd. Since then, Fernandez has bounced back with an impressive win over Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE 164 in December. Next, the WBC Muay Thai world champion will look to take out one of the most decorated female practitioners in the sport.

Will Lara Fernandez hand her opponent the first loss of her ONE Championship tenure, or will Phetjeeja make it three in a row en route to a potential ONE world title opportunity?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

