Phetjeeja on the everyday impact of signing with ONE Championship: “The kids look up to me as their idol”

Phetjeeja fought just twice in the ONE Friday Fights series, yet her everyday life has started to shift drastically.

The Thai star is set to make her Amazon debut at ONE Fight Night 12 against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The WMC world champion signed with ONE Championship following her win at ONE Friday Fights 16 against Ines Pilutti. Since then, the 21-year-old felt that people around her have been recognizing her at every turn.

In an interview with the promotion, Phetjeeja said international fans have been noticing her while kids have been telling her that she’s their martial arts inspiration.

“I feel like I’m more recognized now. The kids look up to me as their idol. I’m more well-known among international fans. Sometimes when I go out, I often receive greetings from strangers. That makes me feel good.”

Phetjeeja has represented Thailand in various boxing tournaments, but it’s in Muay Thai where she’s truly made her mark.

Nicknamed ‘The Queen’, the Lukjaoporongtom fighter already holds an astounding professional Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 204-12.

Phetjeeja’s record alone is already an intimidating mark, but the way she performed at ONE Friday Fights showed why she’s deserving of her regal nickname.

Her first match in the weekly cards saw her finish Greek veteran Fani Peloumpi with soul-snatching punches in the second round at ONE Friday Fights 9.

A couple of months later, Phetjeeja dispatched France’s Pilutti with thunderous combinations in the first round at ONE Friday Fights 16.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes