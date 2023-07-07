Phetjeeja shares bold prediction ahead of Lara Fernandez bout: “I will knock her out”

Rising ONE Championship star Phetjeeja is confident of winning in her upcoming fight, boldly predicting a knockout victory over opponent Lara Fernandez.

The two atomweight Muay Thai fighters collide at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It is part of the show which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The showdown will mark the ONE main roster debut of Thai Phetjeeja after two grand performances at the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series earlier this year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Venum Training Camp affiliate said she will be banking once again on her vaunted punching power to fashion out a KO win, saying:

“My guess is I will knock her out with my punches because I am confident in my punching power.”

Phetjeeja, 21, made her debut at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March, winning by technical knockout in the second round over Albanian-Greek opponent Fani Peloumpi by body shots.

‘The Queen’ followed it up with another TKO-winning performance (punches) in May at ONE Friday Fights 16, taking down French fighter Ines Pilutti in the opening round.

It is the same result she is gunning against Lara Fernandez, who is coming off her maiden ONE victory in her last fight. The 26-year-old Spanish striker edged out Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek by split decision in their atomweight Muay Thai joust back in December in Manila.

