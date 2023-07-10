Stamp Fairtex ‘really happy’ but still ‘a little surprised’ by fame after ONE Fight Night 10

One of the biggest stars to emerge in the aftermath of the historic ONE Fight Night 10 event in Denver, Colorado, this past May was none other than former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The 25-year-old Thai warrioress came out to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield to a rousing applause as Stamp faced rangy American grappling stylist Alyse ‘Lil’ Savage’ Anderson. The Fairtex representative ended up winning in the second round with a body kick, which sent the rabid crowd into a frenzy.

Competing for the first time on United States soil, Stamp knew she would get the chance to introduce herself to American fans in attendance. But she could never have fathomed just how big of a star she actually was.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp talked about the warm reception she received in the United States. The 25-year-old said:

“I’m really happy because everyone likes me. I think that’s normal [being happy with more followers]. But, I’m a little surprised that so many people like me so much.”

Catch the interview below:

There is no doubt at this point just how big of a star Stamp Fairtex is. The only question now is how much bigger can she become with the millions of American fans cheering her on.

No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to take on the No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this September.

With reigning atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee still questionable for a return, the bout between Stamp and Ham will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

