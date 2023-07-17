Stamp Fairtex praises ‘good buddy’ Jihin Radzuan’s ability to settle in Thailand: “Jihin’s Thai is really good”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is deep in preparation for her upcoming world title fight in a couple of months’ time. And one fighter helping her get ready is none other than former adversary, Malaysia’s Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan.

Radzuan was invited to Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya to work closely with Stamp, and the two have developed an unlikely friendship that has gone beyond simply training together. In fact, Stamp and Radzuan are often seen goofing around in the gym and making TikToks together.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Stamp commented on her relationship with Radzuan, and how the latter is settling in Thailand.

The 25-year-old said:

“Now, we are pretty good buddies. Jihin’s Thai is really good too. She’s picked up really fast. She’s a really good training partner in the gym too.”

The well-rounded Radzuan has a lot to offer Stamp in terms of being a training partner. The 24-year-old Johor Bahru, Malaysia native is a wushu practitioner and a solid Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

Stamp defeated ‘Shadow Cat’ in an atomweight clash at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October of 2022, winning by unanimous decision.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and current no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to face no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.