Stamp Fairtex laughs off moving up to strawweight: “I’d look fat”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is no doubt one of the best mixed martial arts fighters in the world. Not only is she the no.1-ranked atomweight contender in ONE Championship, she’s also the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion.

There’s no questioning her place in the division’s pecking order. That being said, one of the possibilities that has recently been explored is Stamp moving up one weight class to strawweight, where there are many blockbuster matchups awaiting her.

Showdowns with opponents such as reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan, and top fighters like Ayaka Miura await the Thai phenom.

However, in a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Stamp was quick to respond to calls for her to potentially move to strawweight.

The 25-year-old Fairtex Gym representative said:

“Oh no, I’d look fat. I eat Thai hotpot everyday! (laughs). No, no.”

Stamp nipped that in the bud rather quickly, but the reality is that she has options north of atomweight. If she continues to fill her frame, a move up a division is all but inevitable.

Before Stamp can look forward to the future, however, she has a monumental task at hand.

Stamp Fairtex is set to face no.2-ranked atomweight contender ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The bout will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

