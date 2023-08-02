ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp Fairtex admits that nerves still get the better of her when she fights

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is all smiles whenever she makes her walk to the Circle. There is little doubt she absolutely loves what she does, and she’s very good at it.

Stamp is widely considered one of the best atomweight MMA fighters in the world today.

However, the 25-year-old World Grand Prix champion admitted in a recent clip on the Fairtex Training Center YouTube channel that she still deals with nerves.

The Pattaya native said:

“Yes, of course. Every time, every fight, I [always feel nervous]. [Sometimes] I puke and go to the toilet every five minutes.”

That’s certainly surprising to hear, as Stamp has always been a cool cat in the ring and in the cage. Her calm and composed demeanor has led to a series of impressive victories in her career.

If Stamp can win her next fight, however, it would be her biggest victory yet.

Stamp Fairtex, the current no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender will face no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

The bout will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship. ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a recent interview that reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee will be in attendance.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 14 live and free on Amazon Prime Video.