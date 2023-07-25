Stamp Fairtex shares ridiculous training camp diet that includes eating 12 eggs per day

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is deep in preparation for arguably the biggest fight in her professional career thus far.

The No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender, Stamp Fairtex is set to do battle with No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The bout will crown a ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion in the absence of reigning divisional queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, who is currently on sabbatical.

Stamp is going to great lengths to ensure she is ready to seize the moment and finally capture ONE gold in MMA, including getting all of her protein.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp revealed an extreme adjustment to her diet that she hopes will give her enough power to realize her dreams.

The 25-year-old Fairtex gym representative said:

“I eat six in the morning and six in the afternoon. So, twelve per day. I believe it helps my body and tendons, and stuff like that.”

Whether or not 12 eggs a day will actually help her is irrelevant. Stamp always comes to fight, and she gives more than a hundred percent effort each time she steps inside the circle.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

