Stamp Fairtex feels Ham Seo Hee’s ‘rhythm’ has been lacking as of late

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is heading into her showdown with South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee full of confidence.

Whilst training her entire repertoire at her homebase of Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, Stamp has also found the time to analyze and break down some of Ham’s most recent performances. And the 25-year-old has found her adversary to have been lacking as of late.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp said Ham’s recent performances lacked fire and rhythm, as they have all gone to a decision.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar said:

“Ham Seo Hee’s rhythm hasn’t been there lately. Everyone wants to finish a fight without being hurt, I understand that.”

Once regarded as a dangerous matchup for any fighter, Ham joined ONE Championship in 2021 but has gone on to win three fights by decision. Meanwhile, Stamp has finished two of her last four opponents, and owns five finishes overall in 13 fights.

Stamp is without a doubt one of the most exciting female fighters in ONE Championship, and she will hope to prove that she is the superior fighter when she steps into the circle with Ham.

Former ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex will go head-to-head with the No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.