Stamp Fairtex plans to overwhelm Ham Seo Hee with her blinding Muay Thai

It’s going to be an amazing battle between powerful striker Stamp Fairtex and veteran fighter Ham Seo Hee when they meet in the circle this September.

Stamp, the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender is set to face No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, and will be available to fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp stated she will definitely bank on her mastery of the ‘art of eight limbs’ to get the job done against the highly skilled Ham.

The 25-year-old Fairtex gym representative said:

“For sure I hope to win. I’ve been envisioning how I’m going to fight with her. I do think sometimes about how I’m going to fight. I’m definitely going to use elbows, a lot of times, Ham Seo Hee, touches and punches.”

Catch the interview below:

The fight between Stamp and Ham will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title, as reigning divisional queen Angela Lee is still on hiatus with no definite return.

It will be Stamp’s second attempt at ONE Championship gold, after a failed bid for the belt against Lee herself at 2022’s ONE X.

This time, however, Stamp is coming in as a favorite and with much more experience. Needless to say, the Thai phenom is primed and ready to take the throne that Lee has left behind.