Ham Seo Hee expects to showcase striking skills in war against Stamp Fairtex

South Korean veteran and second-ranked ONE Championship atomweight MMA contender ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee considers herself a well-rounded mixed martial artist. But if the 36-year-old veteran were to have her way, she would keep the fight standing and test her striking skills against her toughest opponent yet.

Ham is set to face former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

The bout is for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ham Seo Hee talked about potentially trading leather with Stamp at the center of the Circle.

‘Hamzzang’ said:

“As we both possess striking strengths, I am focusing on training to showcase it during the title fight.”

Ham Seo Hee is known for her ruthless aggression and veteran savvy, as well as her experience. But facing off against Stamp, a two-sport striking world champion is no doubt a tall order. Stamp is a proven finisher and will not hesitate to end Ham’s night early if she sees an opening to get the finish.

While Ham has never been stopped since joining ONE Championship in 2021, there’s a real threat of that happening if she takes a big enough risk against Stamp.

But of course, as the saying goes, you gotta risk it for the biscuit. And winning atomweight gold is certainly a top priority for the South Korean.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.