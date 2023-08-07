Stamp Fairtex ecstatic with her reception in America: “I feel that I got more fans than some of the U.S. fighters”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand was a special guest at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last Friday night.

Stamp also got her time in the limelight, as she was invited into the ring to share a moment with the fans.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst, Mitch Chilson in the ring, Stamp was asked about her recent experience fighting in the United States for the first time.

The 25-year-old said:

“I feel so glad that I got to have my debut back in the US. I never realized that I had such a fan base in the US and now I feel that I got more fans than some of the U.S. fighters.”

Stamp competed at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May 5th, defeating American Alyse ‘Lil’ Savage’ Anderson via knockout in the second round. The event took place before a sold-out crowd all chanting Stamp’s name at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

It was Stamp’s first experience competing professionally in the United States.

Up next for Stamp is a big one. The No.1-ranked atomweight MMA fighter will take on No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event takes place on September 29 in Singapore.

It will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.