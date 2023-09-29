Stamp bares her dream of opening a gym in the U.S. one day: “I would love to train with the local women”

After gaining a considerable following among American fans, Stamp Fairtex would love to one day open her own gym in the United States.

After scoring a highlight-reel-worthy body kick KO against Alyse Anderson in her U.S. debut earlier this year, Stamp Fairtex will attempt to etch her name in the history books this Friday night by capturing the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title and becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

To do that, the Thai superstar will have to go through South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the ONE Fight Night 14 headliner.

Looking back on her North American debut in May, Stamp Fairtex said that she would like to open a gym in the U.S. and spend some time working with local athletes.

“I’m very happy that I got a very good response from the American fans and of course, I enjoyed training with the local team last time,” Stamp told members of the press at the ONE Fight Night 14 pre-fight press conference.

“If any chance in the future, I also would love to open a gym in the US and also, I would really love next time if ONE Championship has the chance to go to the US again, I would love to train with the local women athletes and learn more from them.”

Watch the full interview below:

Until then, Stamp Fairtex will focus on doing what no man or woman has done before. Of course, that will be much easier said than done as she faces one of the most experienced mixed martial artists on the roster in Ham Seo Hee.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.