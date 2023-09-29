Stamp recalls her emotionally charged reunion with Angela Lee: “I just wanted to hug her”

Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee were once adversaries inside the circle, but none of those mattered when their paths reunited in the build-up to ONE Fight Night 14.

In one of the most wholesome scenes in all of combat sports, two of the best female fighters in the world showed immense love and support for one another in an emotionally packed encounter.

Stamp, who will be vying for the interim atomweight MMA world title this Friday against Ham Seo Hee, recently ran into Lee in the hotel lobby in Singapore.

‘Unstoppable’ has been on a hiatus since the tragic passing of her sister Victoria Lee, but has agreed to make a public appearance in the stacked female-led card to address her future.

As seen in a tear-jerking clip posted by ONE, Stamp posed for a photo with her former adversary Angela Lee alongside her daughter Ava.

After exchanging some pleasantries, the Thai megastar broke into tears and hugged the atomweight MMA queen, as they consoled each other with words of affirmation.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 14 Virtual Press Conference, Stamp recalled her short but sweet reunion with Lee:

“The earlier video with me and Angela Lee, it was the first time I met her after her sister [Victoria] passed away. It was very emotional and I just wanted to hug her, give her my support, and tell her that she’s still my idol.”

It is worth noting that Stamp challenged Angela Lee at ONE X last year for her atomweight strap. Despite an impressive showing, the 25-year-old Thai succumbed to a rear-naked choke submission from the champ in the second round.

While Lee’s future in the sport remains uncertain, Stamp is honored to continue what she started and represent strong female fighters on the world stage.

The former two-sport world champion wants to complete that mission by winning the interim atomweight world title, adding:

“And also for all women’s fighters, I think it’s very important for female fighters to be on the world stage, like ONE Championship. I feel really proud to be representing all the women on this world-class stage to show people that women can [fight] as the main event as well.”

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium, live on US Primetime, on September 29. Prime Video members in North America can witness this historic card free of charge.

