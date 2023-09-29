How to watch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video

Following the massive success of its monumental women-exclusive card ONE: Empower back in 2021, ONE Championship is once again putting the spotlight on some of the best female martial artists across multiple disciplines.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video is finally here, bannered by four women-led bouts in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and even a special-rules striking-only affair in four-ounce gloves.

The stakes couldn’t be higher with three world titles hanging in the balance in a night of exhilarating combat sports action at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

An interim atomweight MMA world champion will be crowned by the conclusion of the night, as the three-sport supremacy-seeking Stamp Fairtex throws down with one of the most decorated female MMA fighters in the world, Ham Seo Hee.

The division’s queen Angela Lee will also be in the arena to watch this showdown closely and make an announcement about her career.

Another ‘mom-champ’ will also be looking to conquer two weight classes, as atomweight Muay Thai ruler Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has stepped up to challenge reigning women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Elsewhere, a new champ will also emerge when Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstars Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan settle an old grudge to determine the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world champion.

History will also be made in the first-ever women’s special rules showdown. ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and Thai striking sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will surely light up the entire arena when they trade leather in this punches-only affair.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 14 in your local area

ONE’s monthly Amazon cards are more accessible than ever, available in over 190 countries across multiple platforms.

While we would all love to be at Singapore Indoor Stadium to watch the action live, fans can still be part of history in the comfort of their homes via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

As always, the female-led spectacle will air live on United States Prime Time hours, free of charge for those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.

29 Sep 8:00 PM EDT — New York

29 Sep 5:00 PM PDT — Los Angeles

29 Sep 8:00 PM EDT — Toronto

29 Sep 5:00 PM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 14 begins at 8 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) and 7 AM Indochina Time (ICT).

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 14 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

ONE Fight Night 14 full card

Apart from the four gargantuan female bouts, ONE Fight Night 14 is filled to the brim with world-class warriors from top to bottom. Old rivals Eduard Folayang and Amir Khan are set for an epic rematch.

A pivotal bantamweight world title eliminator between Stephen Loman and John Lineker is another can’t-miss showdown.

Here’s the full card: