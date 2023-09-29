WATCH: Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex in emotional reunion in ONE Fight Night 14 vlog

They may have once shared the cage Circle, but Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee have one of the closest relationships between fighters on the planet.

Stamp, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, once challenged Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE X in May 2022. Lee ended up retaining the gold via second-round submission.

Though they had one of the most exciting bouts in ONE Championship history, the pair maintains a strong bond. More than a year after their matchup, the pair were reunited in Singapore for the ONE Fight Night 14 fight week.

Stamp Fairtex will be in the main event when she takes on Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title this Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Lee, meanwhile, will be in attendance to shed light on her career.

As fate would have it, Stamp ran into Lee when she walked inside the hotel where the two shared an emotional reunion.

The entire interaction was posted on YouTube for its ONE Fight Night 14 vlog, which also showed Stamp Fairtex delivering an uplifting message to Lee.

“I will always support you because you are always my idol," she said. "And if I have the chance to see you again, I want to hug you because I miss you so much. Oh my God, I cried. I just want to remind you that everyone loves you.”

“She’s so sweet,” Lee added.

If Stamp defeats Ham for interim gold on Friday, the pair could meet again for the rematch.

Whatever happens, though, it’s safe to assume that Stamp and Lee’s friendship will only grow stronger. ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.