Angela Lee says she honors late sister Victoria through non-profit FightStory: “That's something special I hold on to”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has a newfound purpose in life, and that’s to help people overcome depression through her non-profit, FightStory.

Lee established FightStory months after the tragic passing of her younger sibling, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee. Victoria took her own life on December 26, 2022, and sent shockwaves through the martial arts community and the world.

The elder Lee believes now that she is honoring her sister through FightStory.

In an exclusive interview with Parents.com, Lee talked about why she decided to establish her non-profit.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“It was her way of saying, ‘Hey, Sis, here you go. We have this to do now.”

Lee and her sister were very close growing up, and the two were also training partners. The Singaporean-American star says she will do her best to live in Victoria’s memory.

She added:

“I'm just so lucky to have been her sister and for us to have that relationship. Not many people got to know her like how I did—and that's something special I hold on to. She would speak her mind; she would stand up for what she believed in, she was very talented—and she accomplished a lot even though it was a short time here.”

Lee will be in Singapore this week to attend ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where she is expected to make an announcement regarding the future of her professional fighting career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live on September 29th, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.