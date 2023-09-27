Angela Lee on speaking up about suicide and late sister’s passing: “It's a tough story to tell”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has been out of action for a year now, and fans miss seeing the Singaporean-American do what she does best inside the Circle.

The 27-year-old superstar was last seen in a decision loss to ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in Singapore last year, and she hasn’t fought since. Last December, her younger sister, fellow ONE athlete Victoria Lee took her own life and tragically passed away.

Lee has not returned, and only now has resurfaced in the public eye to tell her own story of dealing with depression and suicide.

In a recent interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson on Instagram live, Lee gave an update on her life, progress with her non-profit organization FightStory, and helping people all around the world who suffer from depression.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“Yeah, I know we're all doing our best and I’m doing my best. That’s all we can do. Try to put a little bit more good back in the world. And yeah, it's a tough story to tell you know, being open and vulnerable like that. It wasn't easy, but I'm so glad that I did that because I know there are so many others out there who are going through the same thing or who've gone through the same thing. And speaking up is the very beginning to the journey of self-healing. And so I hope that my story can be encouraging and for other people out there.”

As for fighting, Lee has given no indication of whether or not she will return. In fact, ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium features a bout between top-ranked atomweight contenders Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee, with an interim atomweight belt on the line in Lee’s absence.

These days, all Lee is focused on is taking care of her family. She added:

“It’s been a while. You know, I’ve been busy chasing around my two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Ava. She's definitely been keeping me busy. Growing too fast. We’ve also been working really hard on FightStory. That just launched and lots of good things are coming up soon, so I'm very excited for that.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.