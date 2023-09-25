Angela Lee expects Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee to ‘bring it’: “It’s going to be a great fight”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee will be a willing spectator this Friday night, as the two best atomweight fighters in the world battle for divisional supremacy.

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex is set to face no.2-ranked fighter ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29th.

This fight will determine who goes home with the coveted ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title, which was created in light of Lee’s lengthy hiatus.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson on Instagram Live, Lee said she expects both women to give it their all in the Circle.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“You never know what's gonna happen and fights are unpredictable and this is what we work our whole lives towards. I know they're definitely going to bring it and it's going to be a great fight. So that's one thing for sure.”

Lee was last seen in action in October of 2022, where she lost a decision to ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan in a bid for two-division glory in Singapore. Then later in the year, Lee’s younger sister Victoria tragically took her own life, and the family has been grieving ever since.

ONE Championship has decided to create an interim belt in light of Lee’s absence, which will be up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 14.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.