Angela Lee explains the mission of her non-profit organization Fightstory: “We are all fighters in our own way”

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee continues to be on the sidelines as she mourns the untimely passing of her younger sister last year. But while she is on it, she has also taken time to enrich her life.

Among the things she is busy with is doing work for her newly formed organization Fightstory, which she said is in honor of her sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter Victoria, who took her life at the age of 18 in December 2022.

The non-profit organization is aimed at helping people going through mental health struggles, something Angela Lee has admitted to having to deal with every now and then.

The Singaporean-American champion said that through Fightstory she has found a bigger purpose in how she should live her life.

In an interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson on Instagram, Angela Lee talked about what those at Fightstory want to accomplish, saying:

“Fightstory is a nonprofit organization, a mental health nonprofit. It’s founded in honor of Victoria. What we're trying to do with Fightstory is share stories, everybody has a story. Everyone is facing battles daily. The message is that we are all fighters in our own way. Not just fighters in the cage, but in life. And, you know, finding something that kind of joins us together. That connects us all.”

Angela Lee was last in action a year ago when she vied for the ONE strawweight world title against reigning champion Xiong Jing Nan. She lost that fight by unanimous decision.

She has yet to announce a date for her return but ONE Championship is giving her and brother Christian, the featherweight and lightweight world champion, all the space and time they need during this difficult time.

While Lee is still in hiatus, the promotion is holding an interim ONE atomweight championship fight between top contenders