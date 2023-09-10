“That’s what we’re doing sis” - Angela Lee pays tribute to late sister Victoria through design campaign

Reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee is paying tribute to her fallen sister, Victoria Lee, with a beautifully designed T-shirt that you can soon own to help support Fightstory, a non-profit organization that helps fighters share their story of struggle and triumph.

In January, the combat sports community was brought to its knees when Angela Lee revealed that her little sister and budding MMA prospect Victoria Lee unexpectedly passed away before the new year.

Since then, ‘Unstoppable’ has put her own fighting career on hold to cope with her family's loss and pay tribute to her sister, who was appropriately nicknamed ‘The Prodigy.’

Earlier this year, Angela Lee kickstarted Fightstory, a mental health organization determined to give fighters from all walks of life opportunities to share stories of their own struggles, triumphs, and tragedies. Taking to Instagram, Lee shared a brand new T-shirt that pays tribute to Victoria Lee and all the things she loved.

“This design was created from a desire to honor my sister in a beautiful way,” Lee wrote. “As I put this design together, I tried to incorporate all of the different aspects that was Victoria. Of course it was not possible but I tried.

“Her words are what makes this so powerful and unique. Her wisdom, her appreciation of life, her kindness and her willingness to give back and pay it forward. That's what we're doing sis.

“I love you forever 🦋🌻✨”

For those interested in showing their support, Lee revealed in the comments on Instagram that the shirt would be available for pre-order in the near future.

On September 29, Angela Lee is scheduled to make her long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. Lee will not compete but is set to address the future of her mixed martial arts career. Fans in North America can catch the event on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.