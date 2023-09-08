Atomweight queen Angela Lee set to hold MMA and BJJ seminar in Singapore

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee will be heading to Singapore to share her skills with aspiring martial artists following her highly anticipated appearance at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

Lee has not been seen inside the Circle since coming up short in her bid to become a two-division ONE world champion at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year. In a tragic turn of events, Lee’s little sister and aspiring mixed martial artist, Victoria Lee, passed away shortly before the new year. Since then, ‘Unstoppable’ has been uncertain regarding her return to the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 14 will see Angela Lee return to Singapore Indoor Stadium to address her future in the sport. Fans in Singapore will also have the opportunity to train with Lee as she is scheduled to host an MMA and no-gi grappling seminar followed by a meet-and-greet session the day after ONE’s return to Lion City.

“See you soon Singapore! 🇸🇬❤️,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

All proceeds from the seminar will go to Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization founded by Angela Lee. Lee took to Instagram and wrote:

“Mental health is something very important to me because it is something that I have struggled with in the past years. I battled against sadness and negativity and oftentimes would feel hopeless and defeated. I'm grateful that I was able to get past my dark times, but I know that many others may still be in that dark place.”

If you want to learn more about Fightstory or sign up for virtual events, head to their official Instagram page.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.