Free full fight: Angela Lee overcomes adversity with unreal submission of Istela Nunes

Dominant ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee is one of the very best 115-pound fighters on the planet today. Her unbreakable heart, relentless aggression, and scramble-based grappling make her a nightmare to deal with anywhere the fight goes.

In 2016, 'Unstoppable' made history by capturing the ONE women's atomweight world title and, by doing so, became the youngest MMA fighter, male or female, to win a world title in the sport. Her iron-fisted rule over ONE's 115-pound division allowed her to defend it five straight times.

One of her most impressive world title defenses was against Brazil's Istela Nunes way back in 2017. Angela Lee overcame a difficult battle on the feet but somehow found a way to drag her opponent to the ground. She then went on a relentless pursuit of the submission and eventually locked in a tight Anaconda choke for the finish.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the bout on YouTube:

"Flashback to the epic ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Title tilt between longtime divisional queen Angela Lee and Brazilian warrior Istela Nunes in 2017!"

Not a lot of fighters can match the relentlessness Angela Lee exemplifies once she gets her game going. After the Nunes win, the now 26-year-old world champion defended her atomweight throne three more times, the latest being a main event bout with Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in ONE's 10-year anniversary show, ONE X.

Angela Lee's latest appearance inside the circle was a thrilling and gutsy losing effort against her long-time rival, Xiong Jing Nan, at ONE on Prime Video 2 for Xiong's ONE women's strawweight world title. Despite not getting the win and becoming a two-division world champion, 'Unstoppable' showed why she earned that monicker as her spirit never waned.

At the moment, Lee is on hiatus following the tragic and untimely death of her younger sibling and fellow ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee.

In the meantime, the promotion put together an interim women's atomweight world title bout in her absence. The bout will be between previous Lee opponent Stamp Fairtex and South Korean MMA pioneer Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

