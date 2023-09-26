Angela Lee on the evolution of women’s MMA: “Fighters getting what they deserve is really nice to see”

ONE Championship has one of the best women’s rosters in martial arts, with the world’s top MMA fighters, Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters, and submission grapplers under it's banner.

Its upcoming event will showcase some of the most talented females in the world, and reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee will be circleside to catch all the action.

Lee will make a public appearance in ONE Championship for the first time since her 2022 loss to China’s Xiong Jing Nan, and months after the tragic passing of her younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee.

‘Unstoppable’ is expected to grace the event with her presence.

In a short interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Lee talked about the magnitude of the upcoming event and what it means for women in the industry.

The Singaporean-American star said:

“You can't keep up with this game. It's evolving so fast. You know, just from not just from the technique itself, but you know, how people are doing their camps and what they're putting in together. With that and what they're bringing to the table, their personalities, you know, and the mainstream media really catching fire with MMA and giving it the spotlight it deserves. It’s the best sport in the world, but one of the hardest, you know, things to do out there. And, you know, to see all of the hard work that gets put into it and for the fighters to be getting what they deserve is really nice to see. Because, yeah, it's, it's not easy. It's very tough.”

Lee is proud of how far women have come in martial arts, and she can’t wait to be under the bright lights of ONE Championship again.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.