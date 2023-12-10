ONE Fight Night 17: Who took home the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first-ever all-Muay Thai card, was successfully held on December 8, providing end-to-end action that sent the crowd at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, rocking on end.

The ONE event delivered topnotch display of Muay Thai, with seven of the eight matches on offer all ending in in explosive finishes.

And what has been customary by now, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong gave out cash incentives to well-deserved fighters who the brought the thunder in making the promotion’s most recent show something to remember.

Below are the winners of the $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 17.

ONE Fight Night 17 performance bonus winners

#3. Jacob Smith (flyweight Muay Thai)

Bad Company/Thaifist affiliate Jacob Smith was the first recipient of the $50,000 bonus for the night after making short work of Brazilian Walter Goncalves of Brazil in their featured flyweight Muay Thai clash.

31-year-old was in his element right from the get-go and made sure that his opponent did not come out of the opening round by way of a devastating knockout.

The end came at the 2:54 mark of the first canto when Smith connected on a crisp elbow-knee combination to the body of Goncalves, who instantly fell to the ground and unable to recover.

The victory was a bounce back for Smith, who absorbed defeat at the hands of Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision in his promotional debut in May last year.

#2. Dmitry Menshikov (lightweight Muay Thai)

Hard-hitting Russian Dmitry Menshikov earned his second straight victory at ONE Fight Night 17 by chopping down Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi inside two minutes of the first round. And he was fittingly rewarded with the performance incentive.

The 26-year-old Prokopyevsk native encountered early heat from Chafi but was able to survive it and adjust, culminating in him delivering a solid left hook that turned the lights out on his opponent.

The impressive victory continued a successful redemption tour for Menshikov, who fell short in his bid to seize the lightweight Muay Thai gold from reigning champion Regian Eersel in his ONE debut in June.

#1. Roman Kryklia (heavyweight Muay Thai)

Ukrainian sensation Roman Kryklia is the latest addition to the roster of two-sport ONE world champions and he did it with a $50,000 bonus-worthy victory at ONE Fight Night 17.

The 32-year-old tower of power claimed the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title by knocking out promotion-debuting Alex Roberts of Australia in the second round of their headlining clash.

Subjected to a spirited back-and-forth in the opening round, Kryklia upped the ante at the start of the second frame, landing a well-timed left hook to the jaw of Roberts 25 seconds into the round to call it a night.

The latest title conquest was the second for Kryklia, who has long been the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion. And if that is not enough, he is also the holder of the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title.