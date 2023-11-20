ONE Fight Night 17: Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts for the heavyweight Muay Thai crown headlines all-Muay Thai card

Heavyweight knockout machines Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts have agreed to save the day and serve as the new curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 17.

After an injury forced the supposed Tawanchai vs. Superbon megafight to be postponed at a later date at ONE Friday Fights 46, ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts will now headline the high-stakes night of fights on December 8.

The two hulking behemoths will show their shocking power in four-ounce gloves, as the victory will leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok as the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

For Kryklia, this opportunity of a lifetime gives him a chance to make history and join the ranks of ONE’s prestige two-sport world champions.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king is a fan-favorite in the world’s largest martial arts organization, where he remains unblemished in five outings.

The towering Ukrainian is coming off a massive TKO victory over rival Iraj Azizpour at ONE: 163 last year, where he was crowned the 2022 ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion.

Claiming double champion status, however, won’t be a walk in the park, considering he must first tame another immovable force of nature.

Alex Roberts will be making his promotional debut but is no stranger among followers of the striking arts.

‘The Viking’ just beat Lyndon Knowles to become the new WBCC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title last October and wants to add another massive hardware to his trophy case.

The Perth native has the size and length to go toe-to-toe with the 6-foot-7 Kryklia and some frightening fight-ending power.

ONE Fight Night 17 will be the promotion’s first-ever Muay Thai-only card

Apart from Kryklia and Roberts exchanging strikes with evil intentions, this stacked card is set to make history as ONE’s first-ever Muay Thai-exclusive card.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong earlier proclaimed that ONE has the best strikers in the world, and this card certainly proves it with the best knockout artists across multiple divisions.

Headhunters Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, Jo Nattawut, and Johan Ghazali, among others, are all part of this striker’s paradise.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.