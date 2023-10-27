ONE Fight Night 17: Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch run it back in pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai clash

A new bantamweight Muay Thai No.1 contender will likely rise from the ashes at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium will once again host some of the best strikers in the world, including a fiery rematch between second-ranked contender Felipe Lobo and no.3-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex.

These two headhunters are no strangers to one another, as they exchanged wild strikes with evil intentions at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

Lobo managed to jump past Saemapetch in the division’s totem pole following a gutsy performance that earned him a third-round TKO victory over the extremely tough Thai.

After cornering the crowd favorite near the ring ropes, the Brazilian unleashed a violent fury of precise and unanswered strikes that forced the referee to halt the beating.

‘Demolition Man’ is eager to prove that the win was no fluke and set himself up for a world title shot against reigning bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.

Lobo is 3-1 under the banner of the world’s largest martial arts organization, with his lone setback coming at the hands of former world champion Nong-O Hama.

On the other hand, Saemapetch is on a quest for another shot at gold. That road begins against Lobo at ONE Fight Night 17.

The 29-year-old former MTGP Welterweight World Champion bounced back from that shocking loss to Lobo at ONE Friday Fights 30 last August, where he starched fellow Thai Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin in under a round.

Hellbent on retribution and a chance to regain his place atop the rankings, Saemapetch certainly wants this win back in the most convincing way possible for his ninth win in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 17 will be headlined by a featherweight Muay Thai world title match between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The developing card will air live on US Primetime, free for those with an active Prime Video membership in the United States and Canada.