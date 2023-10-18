Tawanchai vs. Superbon megafight rebooked for ONE Fight Night 17

Following the epic Muay Thai fight of the century between Rodtang and Superlek, ONE Championship is cooking up another massive firefight between two of the best strikers in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

The much-awaited champion vs. champion megafight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn has been given the green light as the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

This gargantuan clash between two fearsome Thai icons was supposed to go down at ONE Fight Night 15 earlier this month, but Superbon had to pull out after sustaining a calf injury in training.

Obviously, this dream match-up is way too good not to come to fruition, and the Singapore-based organization is giving the fans what they want by rebooking this match-up.

Tawanchai will look to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title for the second time after competing in kickboxing rules in his last two contests.

The 24-year-old prodigy dismantled Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 last August. Tawanchai then got tested by Superbon’s ONE Fight Night 15 replacement, Jo Nattawut, but still came away with a hard-fought unanimous decision nod.

Superbon, on the other hand, will look to reclaim 26 pounds of solid gold after surrendering his ONE featherweight kickboxing strap to Chingiz Allazov last January.

The 33-year-old striking genius bounced back with a bang at ONE Fight Night 11 last June, when pulled off another stunning head kick knockout over the dangerous Tayfun Ozcan.

It will be interesting to see how Superbon transitions back to Muay Thai after going 4-1 in ONE’s ultra-stacked featherweight kickboxing ranks.

Styles do make fights, and this battle between two of the nastiest kickers in the game will no doubt produce fireworks.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 17, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.