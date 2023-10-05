Tawanchai disappointed his super fight with Superbon was scrapped: “I felt heartbroken”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is just as saddened as the rest of us after Superbon Singha Mawynn pulled out of their supposed showdown at ONE Fight Night 15.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion sustained a calf injury in training, rendering him unable to compete in arguably one of the most-awaited bouts in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

The show, of course, must go on, and Tawanchai moved on and agreed to a kickboxing bout with Jo Nattawut this coming Friday, October 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai admitted he was beyond thrilled to go head-to-head with his compatriot Superbon, in a match between two of the hardest kickers in the sport.

In fact, the 24-year-old phenom barely took some time off after his TKO victory over Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 last August and went back to work.

“It is an honor for me to know that I would have a chance to fight with him,” he said. “I heard the news less than a week after my previous fight. And, I rested for 3-4 days and jumped back to the camp after that to prepare for the Superbon fight.”

Unfortunately, the injury bug robbed us of what could have been another massive showdown that could have rivaled the gargantuan Rodtang vs. Superlek firefight at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month. Tawanchai added:

“And yeah, I’m really disappointed. I was waiting for this fight and I trained hard, especially to fight him in Muay Thai. It's been a while since I've defended my belt. And this time, we have to fight in Thailand, too.

Everyone around me only talks about this fight and really wants to see this fight happen. But when this fight was moved, I felt heartbroken. This fight is highly anticipated for fans around the world.”

For now, we must exercise patience since it will be a shame for Tawanchai and Superbon to go at it when they’re not a hundred percent healthy.

Plus, knockout artist Jo Nattawut is also no pushover and is expected to go toe-to-toe with the sensational Tawanchai in their upcoming clash.

