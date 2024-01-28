ONE 165 results: Shinya Aoki collects $50,000 bonus after strangling John Lineker in one round

Originally scheduled to face Sage Northcutt at ONE 165 on Sunday, Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki was thrown a curveball when ‘Super’ withdrew from the contest in the 11th hour. Saving the day was former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker, who agreed to step in on very short notice to compete in an openweight MMA fight.

Lineker immediately found himself in danger in the opening round as Aoki was able to score a quick takedown and move into mount. Lineker managed to get Aoki back into half guard, but ‘Tobikan Judan’ unleashed a handful of ground and pound strikes, allowing him to retake mount.

Lineker gave up his back in an attempt to defend, but that only allowed Shinya Aoki to cinch in a neck crank. Unable to break the hold, ‘Hands of Stone’ had no choice, but to tap out in the opening round.

Official Result: Shinya Aoki defeated John Lineker via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:00 of round one.

Following the contest, Aoki revealed that he took the short-notice fight with Lineker as a showing of appreciation for ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Speaking with Mitch Chilson in the ring, ‘Tobikan Judan’ learned that he would receive a $50,000 bonus for his quick finish of John Lineker.

It was a big moment for Aoki who went into the bout having lost his last four matchups. It was his 48th career win, with 31 career submissions.