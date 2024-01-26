Not every fighter can say that they had the opportunity to fight an industry legend once in their careers and ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt will have that honor at ONE 165.

Northcutt has fought tooth and nail to reach the heights that he has thus far and he will have the honor of a lifetime by fighting Shinya Aoki this coming Sunday, January 28, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

‘Super’ Sage has a ton of fan support behind him ahead of the bout and with the biggest bout of his life only a few days away, Northcutt is not feeling any sense of pressure - instead feeling excited.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt revealed how ecstatic he is to be fighting in Tokyo, Japan for the first time in his career and how much it really means to him:

“You have amazing fights in Japan, it is the home of martial arts, so you have a crazy history in, in Japan. So getting to fight in Tokyo is something that's been a dream of mine and I'm really excited ONE Championship is making it happen.”

Watch the full interview with Sage Northcutt below:

Sage Northcutt interacts with fans on Reddit

It has become an integral part of the life of a combat athlete to devote some time with their fans and Northcutt was happy to answer any questions they had during a recent “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit’s r/MMA subreddit.

Northcutt has high expectations of himself entering the bout and would want nothing more than to leave the Ariake Arena with the victory.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.