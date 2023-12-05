“All my money is on Sage” - Fans show their love for Sage Northcutt in inter-generational matchup against Shinya Aoki

Opportunities to fight against the very best in the world of martial arts is as rare as it can be for those looking to make a name for themselves, but once that opportunity does come, it needs to be taken advantage of expeditiously.

For ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, he will get his chance to etch his name in the minds of fans all over the world when he faces former two-time ONE lightweight world champion and Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 on January 28 in the co-main event.

Following the announcement of Northcutt versus Aoki during the press conference, the intensity between the pair was palpable during their faceoff.

With Aoki neglecting Northcutt’s offer of a handshake, the fans in the comments section was quick to show their love and support for the Sacramento, California native.

Sage by KO. Everytime a fighter refuses to shake hands they get karma sandwich served cold on the canvas

There’s never a reason not to shake Sage’s hand

Usually the guys who refuse to shake hands end up losing sooo..

He ain’t have to hurt Sage’s feelings like that😂

This gonna be 🔥

Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki were on a collision course once in the past

The pair was originally set to share the cage at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021, but Northcutt was forced to withdraw from the bout as he was still suffering from the lingering effects of COVID-19.

His return to the cage after a four-year layoff saw him submitting Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in just 40 seconds, whom he credited for giving him a tough challenge.

Northcutt is as well-rounded a fighter as he can be and while there are those who would discredit his chances at a win against Aoki, the 27-year-old recently shared how he is in peak fighting condition throughout the year.