2023 has been a particularly good year for Sage Northcutt after coming away victorious against Ahmed Mujtaba following a four-year layoff.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belter took home the win after locking in a heel hook on the Pakistani standout in just 39 seconds at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Feeling refreshed with his first victory under the ONE Championship banner, it feels like the sky is the limit for 'Super' and has even noted that he is willing to share the cage with Filipino legend and former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang - should the opportunity arise.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt had the following to say about how he consistently keeps his body ready for when ONE Championship calls him in:

“Yeah, going into my last fight I was in incredible shape and still am. I’m walking around in shape, all year round, but obviously coming back and and having these future fights, my drives get back out there.”

Sage Northcutt gunning for a bout with a Japanese combat sports legend

After being forced into a four-year layoff due to injuries against Cosmo Alexandre, Northcutt recently pointed out that he is interested in facing Japanese legend Shinya Aoki - one of ONE Championship's most revered world champions.

Despite Aoki nearing the tail-end of his career at age 40, stepping into the ONE Championship Circle against 'Tobikan Judan' will be no laughing matter.

The former two-time ONE lightweight world champion has amassed a total of 13 wins with victories against the likes of Folayang, Honorio Banariom Ev Ting and Marat Gafurov while also competing in the promotion's grappling division.

With Northcutt recently admitting that the postponed fight he had with Aoki still remains in his mind, ONE Championship may just consider giving Northcutt the shot of a lifetime in 2024.

Watch the full interview with Northcutt here: