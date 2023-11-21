Sage Northcutt is coming off a statement victory after being four years away from the ONE Championship Circle and already has his eyes on facing a legend of the sport in the near future.

The Sacramento native overcame an early scare at the hands of Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May after being knocked down with a straight left that landed flush on his chin.

Northcutt, a brown belter in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, would take advantage of Mujtaba's eagerness to get back to a standing position and locked in a heel hook that secured him the victory in just 39 seconds.

He would later credit Mujtaba for giving him a tough challenge in his return to the cage. Speaking with The MMA Superfan about his chances of facing Filipino legend Eduard Folayang, 'Super' had the following to say:

“That's up to ONE Championship. I could definitely see that in the future, you know. He was a world champion, he's one of the top guys in the lightweight division and I could definitely see that in the future. I mean the fight right now is Shinya, but I guess we'll see.”

Sage Northcutt's comeback story

Upon joining ONE Championship, MMA fans had grown hopeful that fighting under the Singapore-based combat sports promotion's banner would help him find a new level to his game.

Northcutt's debut fight would see him share the cage against Cosmo Alexandre, and he was shockingly defeated after being caught with a big punch that resulted in eight facial fractures.

The defeat would prompt many naysayers to call for his retirement, but Northcutt was simply unfazed.

Northcutt was also supposed to face Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in 2021 but was forced to withdraw due to lingering COVID-19 effects, which opened up the door for Folayang to face his eternal rival once again.

Watch the full interview with Northcutt here: