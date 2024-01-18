The Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan is set to host ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 and American star Sage Northcutt plans on making the most out of his opportunity.

“Super” Sage is coming off an impressive bounce-back victory against Ahmed Mujtaba last May at ONE Fight Night 10 after being forced to stay on the sidelines for the better part of the past four years due to injury and COVID-19.

Now that he has proven his naysayers wrong and is in peak fighting condition, Northcutt will have the opportunity of a lifetime come January 28 as he will share the ONE Circle with former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and hometown legend Shinya Aoki.

Northcutt was paired with Aoki back in 2021, but later pulled out of the contest due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 and their upcoming bout should produce an exciting fight from the opening bell.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Northcutt revealed his own excitement for the big show:

“I’ve always dreamed of fighting in Japan, so getting to fight on ONE 165 on January 28 is going to be very exciting.”

Sage Northcutt’s recent AMA on Reddit

With just a few days left before he steps inside the ONE Circle for the third time in his career, Northcutt took to the r/MMA Reddit forum to answer some questions and was quick to share that he was supposed to fight Logan Paul and how he admired both Aoki and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko.

Such niceties will definitely be thrown out the window come January 28 as Northcutt looks to add another impressive feather to his cap.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.