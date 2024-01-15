Part of the life of being a combat sports athlete is to share some time with the fans and Sage Northcutt was more than happy to spend some time with them.

Northcutt is currently set to take part in ONE Championship’s return to Japan with ONE 165 taking place on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

But before the big event, Northcutt visited the r/MMA Reddit forum to answer some questions from the fans where a big one was asked by user u/taolifornia:

“Have you ever been approached for or considered a crossover fight with one of the Paul brothers? You seem like the kind of name/profile they like fighting, and of course they'd have the weight advantage as usual.”

Northcutt responded:

“Yeah it got brought up right before I signed with ONE Championship. A marketing person tried to set up a fight with Logan Paul before he was ever doing any boxing professionally and he didn't want to fight. Even my coach Urijah [Faber] tried to make it happen.”

Sage Northcutt headed for career-changing bout

ONE Championship announced late last year that “Super” Sage will be sharing the ONE Circle with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 which had fans showing major support for the American star.

They were originally supposed to fight in 2021, but Northcutt was forced off due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, with his return to combat sports being a landmark submission win last May against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.