WATCH: Get inspired by Sage Northcutt's heroic submission win in successful return from injury

Returning from injury is no easy feat for any athlete since there will be those onlookers doubting their abilities to perform at their very best. But for ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt, his recent return to the Circle showcased why he truly does have the heart of a champion.

Fans would remember that Northcutt was viewed as a blue-chip prospect for ONE Championship after he signed with the promotion in late 2018.

However, his promotional debut in May 2019 at ONE: Enter the Dragon saw him be knocked out by Cosmo Alexandre which also put him on the sidelines for the better part of the next four years as he suffered eight facial fractures. Moreover, the American also dealt with some nasty blood clots and the lingering effects of COVID-19, which further delayed his return.

Many wrote him off after the disastrous start to his career with the world’s largest martial arts promotion and they were quickly silenced after Northcutt’s bout against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May 5, 2023.

In front of a rabid crowd in his home country of the United States, Northcutt only needed 39 seconds to come out victorious after locking in a heel hook. He later pointed out the importance of win against a skilled fighter like Mujtaba and said:

“Ahmed, he was a great opponent, super skilled fighter. I can't even explain how it felt coming back after almost four years and coming back and having that fight versus Ahmed. My feelings and my excitement walking out there and hearing the crowd and just being in that environment again was absolutely crazy.” [h/t MMA Superfan]

Sage Northcutt gets his dream opponent in January

Earlier last month, it was revealed that “Super” will have the opportunity of a lifetime as he shares the cage against Japanese combat sports legend and two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 on January 28.

The pair was originally scheduled to fight in 2021, but Northcutt was sidelined due to him still feeling the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Fan support for a Northcutt victory has been loud, especially upon the announcement of the bout and if he defeats Aoki, it will mark the biggest win for the Sacramento, California native.