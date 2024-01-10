In the modern era of combat sports, it is not enough that an athlete can pull off a highlight-reel finish of their opponent, but they must also have a connection with the fans who have been supporting them. Sage Northcutt has that in spades.

The Sacramento, California, native has been a pro fighter since 2014 and has since amassed a big following of his own on social media that has never been afraid of showing their support ahead of his fights.

Come January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 'Super' Sage will be having the biggest fight of his career thus far as he takes on Japanese combat sports legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE 165.

But just before he squares off with 'Tobikan Judan' Northcutt will be more than happy to share his thoughts with combat sports fans on Reddit as he will be making a guest appearance on the r/MMA subreddit for an AMA (ask me anything) session on Thursday, January 11, at 6 p.m. PST.

Sage Northcutt’s journey from injury

The blue-chip MMA prospect made his way to ONE Championship in 2018 and had his debut bout against Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019.

However, Alexandre had his number 29 seconds into the bout as he knocked out the American star. The blow resulted in eight facial fractures that sidelined Northcutt for nearly two years. During that period, Northcutt also contracted COVID-19, which eventually pushed his return to 2023.

Northcutt would make his triumphant return to the ONE circle in May of last year at ONE Fight Night 10. In Broomfield, he submitted Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in just 39 seconds.