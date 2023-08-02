WATCH: John Lineker shows off ‘Hands of Stone’ in KO win over former bantamweight king Kevin Belingon

ONE Championship shared highlights of John Lineker’s first three wins in the Circle.

In October 2019, ‘Hands of Stone’ fought under the ONE banner for the first time, securing a unanimous decision win against Muin Gafurov. A year later, the hard-hitting Brazilian returned and knocked out former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon.

‘Hands of Stone’ continued building momentum with his third consecutive win, a first-round knockout against Troy Worthen in April 2021. ONE recently posted a highlight reel on Instagram of Lineker’s first three promotional fights with the caption saying:

“"Hands of Stone" came in SWINGIN' 👊 Can John Lineker stop Kim Jae Woong on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🔥”

John Lineker’s three-fight run in ONE Championship led to a ONE bantamweight world title shot against then-world champion Bibiano Fernandes. The March 2022 bout showcased a back-and-forth war before Lineker landed a picture-perfect body-head combination in the second round to secure a knockout win.

Lineker’s world title run didn’t last long. In October 2022, he missed weight for his fight against Fabricio Andrade, forcing him to vacate his throne. Luckily for him, the ONE bantamweight world title remained vacant due to an unintentional groin strike by Andrade, leading to a no-contest.

Six months later, Andrade claimed revenge with a fourth-round TKO to become the bantamweight MMA king.

On August 4, John Lineker looks to bounce back by securing a win against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13. Kim has four wins in the promotion, all of which came by devastating knockout. The former-ranked featherweight now hopes to crack the bantamweight rankings with a win against Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.