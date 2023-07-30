John Lineker says he developed his KO power through hard physical labor as a teen

John Lineker earned his ‘Hands of Stone’ nickname through years of destroying opponents over the course of his 15-year career.

On August 4, Lineker will return to the ring after surrendering his ONE bantamweight world title to newly minted champion, Fabricio Andrade. ‘Hands of Stone’ will look to get back into the win column and on the path to reclaim the title as he meets South Korean standout Kim Jae Woong.

However, before he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night, John Lineker sat down with ONE Championship to discuss how he developed his legendary power that has put away some of the best mixed martial artists in the world:

“I really believe it was because I started working very early as a mason’s assistant in civil contracting, pounding concrete, carrying a heavy bucket,” Lineker said. “I was about 14 years old.”

John Lineker holds 35 career victories throughout his illustrious career with notable wins over Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes under the ONE Championship banner.

After suffering his first loss inside the circle, ‘Hands of Stone’ is ready to get back to his winning ways, but that will be easier said than done when he steps into the ring with Kim Jae Woong.

Woong is a 20-fight veteran who has scored victories over some of the promotion’s most prominent names, including former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen. With a win over Lineker, ‘The Fighting God’ could find himself on the verge of a ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje