John Lineker expects nothing short of a spectacular KO win over Kim Jae Woong

John Lineker plans to secure another knockout win in his upcoming fight in ONE Championship.

‘Hands of Stone’ last fought in February when he lost his bid for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title against Fabricio Andrade. On August 4, Lineker looks to bounce back with a win against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Lineker recently posted a video of his ONE Championship highlights on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Going for another knockout, ready to get the belt back on!!”

John Lineker made his ONE Championship debut in October 2019 with a professional MMA record of 31-9. He started with a unanimous decision win against Muin Gafurov before securing back-to-back knockouts against Kevin Belingon and Troy Worthen.

In March 2022, Lineker fought Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title. After eight and a half minutes of action, ‘Hands of Stone’ landed a brutal body-head punching combination to knock out Fernandes.

Seven months later, he attempted to defend his throne for the first time but lost the gold on the scales after missing the bantamweight limit.

The ensuing match ended in a no-contest when Fabricio Andrade landed an illegal groin shot. Lineker got another crack at the ONE bantamweight world title against Andrade. Unfortunately for 'Hands of Stone,' he dropped the fight via fourth-round technical knockout.

John Lineker’s first stop in his comeback tour is Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13. Kim holds a 4-4 promotional with a handful of fights against elite competition. The South Korean fighter is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Shoko Sato in January.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.