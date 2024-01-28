ONE 165 results: Ayaka Miura dominates Itsuki Hirata across three rounds

It was a heated battle between two Japanese femme fatales as atomweight talents ‘Android 18’ Itsuki Hirata locked horns with former ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title challenger ‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura.

The two met at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan last Sunday, January 28th.

Miura, in her atomweight debut, put in a workmanlike performance against Hirata, who simply had no answer for her opponent’s relentless grappling pressure. In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of ‘Zombie’ to win via unanimous decision.

After walking out to the ONE Championship ring full of emotion, Miura went straight to work at the sound of the opening bell, immediately taking the fight into a clinch. Hirata went into defensive mode, as ‘Android 18’ tried her best to prevent Miura’s takedowns.

Despite getting absolutely dominated in the first, Hirata was seen dancing in her corner, still in good spirits.

In the second round, however, Miura continued her dominance, crushing Hirata with her grappling pressure for the duration of the frame.

With ‘Zombie’ presumably ahead on the scorecards by a wide margin, Miura closed the show by sticking to Hirata like glue and continuing to work on securing her signature scarf-hold americana.

Although Miura was unable to get the finish, there was no question who was in control for the entire fight, as ‘Zombie’ took home the victory on the judges’ scorecards. It was the 13th win of Miura’s career, and her second straight in ONE Championship.

With the victory, which was no doubt impressive, Miura could draw a top five atomweight next.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Ayaka Miura’s next fight.