ONE Championship generated a ton of momentum in 2023 with consistently strong events and they are looking to do the same in 2024.

ONE 165 in particular already has the attention of the fans after it was announced that Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa will make his promotional debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship after original opponent, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, pulled out due to injury.

With the event taking place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on January 28, ONE Championship sought to feature its most prominent Japanese stars, with seven of them set to fight on the card.

Chief among them are atomweight MMA stars Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura, who have a combined 16 bouts under the promotion’s umbrella and are well-known among fans for their explosive performances inside the ONE Circle.

ONE Championship recently shared Hirata’s recent training session via Instagram and fans were quick to share the observations as can be seen below:

“Android 18 coming for blood. Senzu beans can't save us”

“If Itsuki wins by TKO I hope she gets a title shot at stamp maybe mid year. Her high level judo will be a great match for Stamps growing ground game.”

“Android 18 😍”

Why this is a must-win for Itsuki Hirata

After putting together a blistering start to her ONE Championship career with three finishes in four bouts, “Android 18” struggled in her last three bouts, with her unanimous decision win against Lin Heqin being sandwiched between decision losses to Jihin Radzuan and, most recently, Ham Seo Hee.

A win for the Serra-Longo Fight Team star would be of great help to her climbing her way back into the women’s atomweight MMA rankings, and to do it against another great grappler like “Zombie” will be another feather in her cap.