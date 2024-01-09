ONE Championship is heading back to Japan for the first time since 2019 with ONE 165 on January 28, and while eyes are fixed on the main event featuring Takeru Segawa’s promotional debut against ONE flyweight kickboxing world championSuperlek Kitamoo9, one undercard bout deserves the spotlight as well.

For the first time in their ONE Championship careers, Japanese MMA stars Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura will face each other in front of their home crowd.

Miura is a terrifying fighter to face because of her slick submission ability, which ONE Championship shared on their Instagram page and immediately drew big reactions:

“Once she has that arm locked it’s game over.”

“Ude garame with legs from Kesa gatame (shoulder hold), or in Catch Wrestling, Keylock from Scarfhold... she does it the catch wrestling style here... i.e. pulling the head away from the shoulder. Lots of my guys win BJJ, Grappling, and MMA fights with this one.”

“She dangerous”

“I can’t even watch. She’s WORKING those joints.”

“That is one of my favorite subs. I show that sub to everyone I work for the last decade or so.”

ONE 165 goes down at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ayaka Miura eyeing first winning streak since 2019

After starting her ONE Championship career with three straight submission victories, Miura’s opponents began leaning on their striking abilities, which saw her fall to Tiffany Teo via TKO in 2020, a unanimous decision to Xiong Jing Nan in January 2022, and another TKO, this time to Dayane Cardoso in April 2022 due to injury.

She did bounce back with a first-round submission of Meng Bo in November 2023, with a potential win over the younger Hirata giving her her first winning streak since 2019 and a chance to crack the women’s atomweight MMA rankings.