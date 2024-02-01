“It was so impressive” – Wondergirl in awe of Superlek’s masterful demolition of Takeru at ONE 165

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is singing praise for ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 after the Thai superstar delivered another performance for the ages in the main event of ONE 165 last Sunday, January 28.

The Jaroonsak Muaythai and Southside MMA athlete has been a big fan of ‘The Kicking Machine’ for as long as she can remember, and the same applies to his dance partner inside the Ariake Arena last week, Takeru Segawa.

However, with the hype surrounding ‘The Natural Born Crusher’s promotional bow in Tokyo, Japan, the 24-year-old admits she would have loved to see the Japanese athlete get things off to a sweet start against the ever-excellent Thai dynamo.

Unfortunately, for the three-division K-1 world champion, he went down to a striking clinic of the highest degree – something ‘Wondergirl’ summed up in one word: IMPRESSIVE.

Speaking to The AllStar before her contest against Dayane Cardoso at ONE Fight Night 19, the Thai said:

“He’s really got a high level of fight IQ. Even in Muay Thai, he’s so smart. He uses everything. Elbows, knees, kicks. He controls the ring so good and stuff like that.”

He added:

“In kickboxing, in my opinion, I thought Takeru was more used to these kickboxing rules. I thought he would have everything of that. But yeah, Superlek did such a great job. It was so impressive.”

Watch the full interview here:

Wondergirl looks to bounce back inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

After dropping both her fights in 2023, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is in need of a statement when she returns at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

The two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion dukes it out alongside Dayane Cardoso in a strawweight mixed-rules fight.

Her four-round matchup will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA frames – similar to Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s instant classic at ONE X in March 2022.

If either athlete fails to achieve a knockout or a submission the contest will be declared as a draw.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in American primetime on February 16.